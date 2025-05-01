Having unclear expectations is part of which characteristic of adolescence?
Generativity
Attachment security
Role confusion
Concrete operational thinking
1
Identify the key term in the question: 'unclear expectations' during adolescence.
Recall Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, which describes stages individuals go through at different ages.
Understand that adolescence corresponds to the stage called 'Identity vs. Role Confusion,' where individuals explore their sense of self and personal identity.
Recognize that 'Role Confusion' refers to the uncertainty and unclear expectations adolescents may experience about their roles in society and their own identity.
Compare the other options: 'Generativity' relates to adulthood, 'Attachment security' relates to early childhood relationships, and 'Concrete operational thinking' is a cognitive stage in childhood, not adolescence.
