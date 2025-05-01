Which of the following statements is true regarding the psychological construct of flow?
A
Flow can only be experienced during solitary activities, not in group settings.
B
Flow occurs only when performing activities that are easy and require little skill.
C
Flow is a state in which individuals are fully immersed and focused on an activity, often losing track of time and experiencing enjoyment.
D
Flow is associated with feelings of boredom and disengagement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the psychological construct of flow. Flow is a mental state where a person is fully immersed, focused, and involved in an activity, often leading to a sense of enjoyment and loss of awareness of time.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'Flow can only be experienced during solitary activities, not in group settings.' Consider research and examples showing that flow can occur both individually and in group activities, such as team sports or collaborative work.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Flow occurs only when performing activities that are easy and require little skill.' Reflect on the concept that flow typically happens when there is a balance between challenge and skill, meaning the activity is neither too easy nor too difficult.
Step 4: Evaluate the fourth statement: 'Flow is associated with feelings of boredom and disengagement.' Recall that flow is actually the opposite of boredom and disengagement; it involves deep engagement and enjoyment.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is the third one: 'Flow is a state in which individuals are fully immersed and focused on an activity, often losing track of time and experiencing enjoyment,' because it accurately describes the core characteristics of flow.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah