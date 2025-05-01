Which of the following statements best describes inferencing in psychology?
A
Inferencing is the act of observing behavior without drawing any conclusions.
B
Inferencing involves making an assumption based on clues or evidence.
C
Inferencing is the process of memorizing information without interpretation.
D
Inferencing refers to expressing emotions through verbal communication.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'inferencing' in the context of psychology. Inferencing refers to the cognitive process where individuals draw conclusions or make assumptions based on available clues or evidence.
Step 2: Analyze each statement given in the problem to see if it aligns with this definition of inferencing.
Step 3: The first statement says inferencing is observing behavior without drawing conclusions, which contradicts the idea of making assumptions or conclusions, so it is incorrect.
Step 4: The second statement says inferencing involves making an assumption based on clues or evidence, which matches the psychological definition of inferencing.
Step 5: The third and fourth statements describe memorizing information without interpretation and expressing emotions verbally, respectively, which are unrelated to the process of inferencing.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah