Which of the following best supports the claim that psychology is considered a science?
A
Psychology does not use any form of data collection or analysis.
B
Psychology is based on philosophical speculation without experimental validation.
C
Psychology uses systematic observation and empirical methods to study behavior and mental processes.
D
Psychology relies solely on personal intuition and anecdotal evidence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics that define a scientific discipline, such as the use of systematic observation, empirical methods, and experimental validation.
Examine each option to see if it aligns with these scientific characteristics. For example, check if the option mentions data collection, analysis, or empirical evidence.
Recognize that psychology is considered a science because it employs systematic observation and empirical methods to study behavior and mental processes, rather than relying on speculation or intuition.
Understand that options mentioning lack of data collection, reliance on philosophical speculation, or anecdotal evidence do not support psychology as a science.
Conclude that the option stating 'Psychology uses systematic observation and empirical methods to study behavior and mental processes' best supports the claim that psychology is a science.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah