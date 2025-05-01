According to psychologists, which of the following best defines psychology?
A
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
B
The study of physical health and disease
C
The investigation of economic systems and market trends
D
The analysis of historical events and their impact on society
1
Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying both observable behaviors and internal mental processes such as thoughts, emotions, and perceptions.
Recognize that the definition of psychology distinguishes it from other fields like medicine (which studies physical health and disease), economics (which investigates economic systems and market trends), and history (which analyzes historical events and their societal impacts).
Identify the key components in the correct definition: 'scientific study,' 'behavior,' and 'mental processes,' which together capture the scope of psychology.
Compare each option carefully to see which one aligns with these components, noting that only the option mentioning 'the scientific study of behavior and mental processes' fits the definition of psychology.
Conclude that the best definition of psychology is the one emphasizing its scientific approach to understanding both behavior and mental processes.
