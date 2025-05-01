Which of the following best defines anecdotal evidence in psychology?
A
Anecdotal evidence consists of findings published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
B
Anecdotal evidence is data collected through controlled laboratory experiments and statistical analysis.
C
Anecdotal evidence refers to information based on personal accounts or individual stories rather than systematic scientific research.
D
Anecdotal evidence is information obtained from large-scale surveys using random sampling techniques.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'anecdotal evidence' in the context of psychology. It refers to information derived from personal stories or individual experiences rather than from systematic or scientific methods.
Step 2: Recognize that anecdotal evidence is not based on controlled experiments, statistical analysis, or peer-reviewed research, which are hallmarks of scientific evidence.
Step 3: Compare the options given: identify which descriptions align with scientific research methods (e.g., peer-reviewed journals, controlled experiments, large-scale surveys) and which describe personal accounts.
Step 4: Note that anecdotal evidence is typically informal, subjective, and lacks the rigorous controls and replicability of scientific studies.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of anecdotal evidence is the one that highlights its basis in personal accounts or individual stories rather than systematic scientific research.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah