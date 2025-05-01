In cognitive psychology, the principle of verstehen involves which of the following approaches to understanding human behavior?
A
Measuring behavior strictly through observable and quantifiable actions
B
Explaining behavior solely through biological and neurological processes
C
Focusing on the influence of reinforcement and punishment on behavior
D
Interpreting behavior by understanding the subjective meanings and perspectives of individuals
Understand that the principle of 'verstehen' originates from the German word meaning 'to understand' and is used in social sciences, including cognitive psychology, to emphasize the importance of grasping the subjective experience of individuals.
Recognize that 'verstehen' contrasts with approaches that focus only on observable, measurable behavior or purely biological explanations, as it seeks to interpret the internal meanings and intentions behind actions.
Identify that this principle involves putting oneself in the individual's position to comprehend how they perceive and make sense of their own behavior and experiences.
Note that 'verstehen' is not about external reinforcement or punishment but about understanding the personal, subjective context that shapes behavior.
Conclude that the principle of 'verstehen' involves interpreting behavior by understanding the subjective meanings and perspectives of individuals, rather than relying solely on objective measurement or biological factors.
