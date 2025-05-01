In cognitive psychology, when a therapist repeats or paraphrases what a patient says to demonstrate understanding, this technique is referred to as:
A
Reflective listening
B
Classical conditioning
C
Systematic desensitization
D
Cognitive restructuring
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: a therapist repeating or paraphrasing what a patient says to show understanding.
Recall that in cognitive psychology and therapy, this technique is used to ensure the patient feels heard and understood, which helps build rapport and clarify communication.
Understand that 'Reflective listening' is the term used to describe this process of repeating or paraphrasing the patient's words.
Differentiate this from other options: 'Classical conditioning' involves learning through association, 'Systematic desensitization' is a behavioral technique to reduce phobias, and 'Cognitive restructuring' involves changing negative thought patterns.
Conclude that the correct term for the described technique is 'Reflective listening' because it directly involves the therapist reflecting the patient's statements back to them.
