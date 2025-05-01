Which of the following is an important component of psychoanalysis according to the psychodynamic perspective on personality?
A
Self-actualization
B
Free association
C
Operant reinforcement
D
Classical conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the psychodynamic perspective on personality, founded by Sigmund Freud, emphasizes unconscious processes and early childhood experiences in shaping personality.
Recognize that psychoanalysis is a therapeutic technique developed within the psychodynamic framework to explore unconscious thoughts and feelings.
Identify key components of psychoanalysis, such as free association, dream analysis, and the exploration of defense mechanisms.
Note that free association involves the patient speaking freely about whatever comes to mind, which helps uncover unconscious material.
Compare the options given: self-actualization relates to humanistic psychology, operant reinforcement and classical conditioning relate to behaviorism, so free association is the correct component linked to psychoanalysis.
