Which theory of emotion suggests that dreams are mental responses to random bursts of neural stimulation?
A
Activation-synthesis theory
B
Cannon-Bard theory
C
James-Lange theory
D
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a theory of emotion that explains dreams as mental responses to random neural activity.
Recall that the Activation-synthesis theory specifically proposes that dreams result from the brain's attempt to make sense of random bursts of neural stimulation during sleep.
Recognize that the other theories listed (Cannon-Bard, James-Lange, Schachter-Singer) focus on how emotions arise from physiological and cognitive processes, not on the nature of dreams.
Identify that the Activation-synthesis theory is unique among these options because it links neural activity during sleep to the content of dreams, rather than explaining emotional experience directly.
Conclude that the correct answer is the Activation-synthesis theory, as it best fits the description given in the question.
