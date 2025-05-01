In social psychology, which of the following core influence tactics is generally considered most effective at building long-term commitment among individuals?
A
Pressure tactics
B
Rational persuasion
C
Personal appeals
D
Inspirational appeals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of influence tactics in social psychology, which are strategies used to change others' attitudes, beliefs, or behaviors.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each tactic: Pressure tactics involve demands or threats; Rational persuasion uses logical arguments and factual evidence; Personal appeals rely on friendship or loyalty; Inspirational appeals aim to arouse enthusiasm by appealing to values and emotions.
Step 3: Consider the goal of building long-term commitment, which requires sustained motivation and emotional engagement rather than short-term compliance.
Step 4: Analyze why inspirational appeals are effective for long-term commitment because they connect with individuals' values and inspire intrinsic motivation.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, inspirational appeals are generally the most effective tactic for fostering enduring commitment in social influence contexts.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah