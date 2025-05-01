Which of the following behaviors most strongly signals the likelihood of unethical communication in a social psychology context?
A
Providing clear and transparent information to others
B
Using inclusive language and encouraging group participation
C
Avoiding eye contact and frequently changing the subject during conversations
D
Expressing empathy and active listening
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of unethical communication in social psychology, which often involves behaviors that reduce trust, transparency, and openness in interactions.
Step 2: Analyze each behavior option to determine whether it promotes ethical or unethical communication. For example, providing clear and transparent information supports ethical communication.
Step 3: Recognize that behaviors like avoiding eye contact and frequently changing the subject can signal discomfort, deception, or attempts to hide information, which are indicators of unethical communication.
Step 4: Contrast these with behaviors such as using inclusive language, encouraging participation, expressing empathy, and active listening, all of which foster ethical and open communication.
Step 5: Conclude that the behavior most strongly signaling unethical communication is the one that involves avoidance and evasion, specifically avoiding eye contact and frequently changing the subject during conversations.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah