Which of the following does NOT help explain the shift towards more women leaders in organizations?
A
Greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion initiatives
B
A decrease in women's participation in the workforce
C
Increased access to higher education for women
D
Changing societal attitudes toward gender roles
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which option does NOT explain the increase in women leaders in organizations. This means identifying the factor that would not contribute to more women in leadership roles.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of its impact on women's leadership: 'Greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion initiatives' typically promotes more women leaders by encouraging equitable opportunities.
Step 3: Consider 'Increased access to higher education for women' which generally supports more women leaders by providing the necessary qualifications and skills.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Changing societal attitudes toward gender roles' as this often reduces barriers and stereotypes, enabling more women to pursue leadership positions.
Step 5: Reflect on 'A decrease in women's participation in the workforce' which would logically reduce the pool of women available for leadership roles, thus not supporting an increase in women leaders.
