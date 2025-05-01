Which of the following is true regarding the role of eye contact in social psychology when a speaker is communicating?
A
Excessive eye contact always makes the audience feel comfortable and relaxed.
B
Maintaining appropriate eye contact can increase the speaker's perceived credibility and engagement.
C
Eye contact has no significant impact on the listener's perception of the speaker.
D
Avoiding eye contact is generally interpreted as a sign of confidence and honesty.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of eye contact in social psychology, particularly in communication contexts, where it serves as a nonverbal cue influencing perceptions and interactions.
Recognize that maintaining appropriate eye contact typically helps establish connection, trust, and engagement between the speaker and the audience.
Consider that excessive eye contact can sometimes make people uncomfortable, so balance is key rather than always increasing eye contact.
Know that avoiding eye contact is often interpreted as a lack of confidence or dishonesty, rather than confidence and honesty.
Conclude that the statement 'Maintaining appropriate eye contact can increase the speaker's perceived credibility and engagement' aligns with established social psychology principles about effective communication.
