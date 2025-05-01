Which of the following is true of diversity in the workplace?
Diversity in the workplace can enhance creativity and problem-solving by bringing together different perspectives.
Diversity in the workplace means hiring only people from minority groups.
Diversity in the workplace has no impact on organizational performance.
Diversity in the workplace always leads to increased conflict and decreased productivity.
Step 1: Understand the concept of workplace diversity, which refers to the inclusion of individuals from various backgrounds, such as different cultures, ethnicities, genders, ages, and experiences.
Step 2: Recognize that diversity is not limited to hiring only people from minority groups; it encompasses a broad range of differences among employees.
Step 3: Consider research findings in organizational psychology that show diverse teams often bring multiple perspectives, which can enhance creativity and improve problem-solving abilities.
Step 4: Evaluate common misconceptions, such as the idea that diversity has no impact on performance or that it always leads to conflict and decreased productivity, and understand that these are not supported by evidence.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that diversity in the workplace can enhance creativity and problem-solving by bringing together different perspectives, which benefits organizational performance.
