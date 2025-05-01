Which of the following statements is true regarding psychoanalysis according to the psychodynamic perspective on personality?
A
Psychoanalysis rejects the influence of early childhood experiences on adult personality.
B
Psychoanalysis emphasizes unconscious motives and conflicts as central to personality development.
C
Psychoanalysis focuses primarily on observable behaviors and external rewards.
D
Psychoanalysis considers personality to be entirely determined by genetic inheritance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of psychoanalysis within the psychodynamic perspective. Psychoanalysis, founded by Sigmund Freud, emphasizes the role of unconscious processes in shaping personality.
Step 2: Recognize that psychoanalysis highlights the importance of unconscious motives and internal conflicts, often rooted in early childhood experiences, as central to personality development.
Step 3: Note that psychoanalysis does not reject early childhood experiences; rather, it considers them crucial in forming adult personality through unconscious influences.
Step 4: Differentiate psychoanalysis from other perspectives such as behaviorism, which focuses on observable behaviors and external rewards, and from genetic determinism, which attributes personality solely to heredity.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement emphasizing unconscious motives and conflicts as central to personality development aligns with the psychodynamic perspective and psychoanalysis.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Psychodynamic Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah