Which of the following statements about token economy systems in behaviorism is most accurate?
A
Token economy systems are only effective if they do not use any form of punishment.
B
A response cost component is not required in all token economy systems.
C
Token economy systems cannot be used without a response cost component.
D
All token economy systems must include a response cost component to be effective.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a token economy system is a behavior modification technique based on operant conditioning, where tokens are given as reinforcers for desired behaviors and can later be exchanged for rewards.
Recognize that while some token economy systems include a response cost component (where tokens are taken away as a form of punishment), this is not a mandatory feature for all such systems.
Analyze each statement by comparing it to the core principles of token economies: they primarily rely on positive reinforcement through tokens, and the use of punishment (like response cost) is optional, not essential.
Identify that the statement 'A response cost component is not required in all token economy systems' aligns with the understanding that response cost is an optional addition rather than a necessary element.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is the one acknowledging that response cost is not required in all token economy systems, reflecting the flexibility in how these systems can be designed.
