Which psychological approach focuses on an organism's observable behavior as opposed to thoughts or feelings?
A
Behaviorism
B
Humanistic psychology
C
Cognitive psychology
D
Psychoanalysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key focus of each psychological approach listed in the problem. Behaviorism emphasizes observable behaviors, Humanistic psychology focuses on personal growth and self-actualization, Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like thinking and memory, and Psychoanalysis explores unconscious motives and conflicts.
Step 2: Identify the approach that specifically concentrates on observable behavior rather than internal mental states such as thoughts or feelings.
Step 3: Recall that Behaviorism is the psychological approach that studies behavior that can be seen and measured, often ignoring internal mental processes.
Step 4: Compare this understanding with the other options to confirm that none of them prioritize observable behavior as their main focus.
Step 5: Conclude that the psychological approach focusing on observable behavior is Behaviorism.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah