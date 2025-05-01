Within the context of behaviorism, what type of intervention is discrete trial instruction?
A
A cognitive intervention aimed at changing thought patterns
B
A form of humanistic therapy focused on self-actualization
C
A structured behavioral intervention based on operant conditioning principles
D
A psychoanalytic technique for exploring unconscious motives
1
Step 1: Understand the context of behaviorism, which focuses on observable behaviors and how they can be learned or modified through interactions with the environment.
Step 2: Recognize that discrete trial instruction (DTI) is a teaching method that breaks down skills into small, manageable components and uses repeated trials to teach these skills.
Step 3: Identify that DTI is based on operant conditioning principles, where behaviors are shaped and reinforced through consequences such as rewards or prompts.
Step 4: Compare the options given: cognitive interventions focus on thought patterns, humanistic therapy emphasizes self-actualization, and psychoanalytic techniques explore unconscious motives, none of which align with the structured, behavior-focused nature of DTI.
Step 5: Conclude that discrete trial instruction is best described as a structured behavioral intervention grounded in operant conditioning, making it a behaviorist approach to teaching and behavior modification.
