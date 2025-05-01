Why did behaviorists avoid research on thought and knowledge?
Because they believed thoughts and knowledge were the primary causes of behavior
Because they lacked the technology to study the brain
Because they considered thought and knowledge to be more important than observable behavior
Because thoughts and knowledge are internal mental processes that cannot be directly observed or measured
Understand the core principle of behaviorism: behaviorists focus on observable and measurable behaviors rather than internal mental states.
Recognize that thoughts and knowledge are considered internal mental processes, which are not directly observable or measurable from an external standpoint.
Note that behaviorists aimed to make psychology a more objective science by studying only what could be seen and quantified, such as stimuli and responses.
Realize that because thoughts and knowledge cannot be directly observed, behaviorists avoided researching them to maintain scientific rigor and objectivity.
Conclude that the avoidance was due to the methodological limitations and philosophical stance of behaviorism, not because thoughts and knowledge were unimportant or because of technological constraints.
