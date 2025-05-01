Which of the following is true of behavioral change according to behaviorism?
A
Behavioral change is best explained by the individual's free will and personal choices, independent of external influences.
B
Behavioral change is primarily the result of learning through interactions with the environment.
C
Behavioral change is mainly driven by unconscious motives and internal conflicts.
D
Behavioral change occurs only through genetic inheritance and biological factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core principle of behaviorism, which emphasizes that behavior is learned through interactions with the environment rather than internal thoughts or innate factors.
Recognize that behaviorism focuses on observable behaviors and how they are shaped by stimuli and responses, rather than unconscious motives or free will.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the behaviorist perspective: behaviorism does not prioritize free will, unconscious motives, or genetic inheritance as primary causes of behavioral change.
Identify that the statement 'Behavioral change is primarily the result of learning through interactions with the environment' aligns with the behaviorist view, as it highlights learning and environmental influence.
Conclude that the correct understanding of behavioral change according to behaviorism is that it results from environmental learning processes, such as conditioning.
