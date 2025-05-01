According to research on theories of emotion and marital satisfaction, which individual is least likely to report happiness in their marriage?
Someone who frequently suppresses their emotions and avoids emotional expression with their spouse
Someone who uses active listening and empathy during conflicts with their spouse
Someone who openly communicates their feelings and engages in emotional sharing with their spouse
Someone who experiences positive emotions and expresses gratitude toward their spouse
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the role of emotional expression in marital satisfaction. Research in psychology shows that open emotional communication and sharing positive emotions tend to enhance relationship satisfaction.
Step 2: Recognize that suppressing emotions often leads to poorer emotional connection and lower marital happiness because it prevents partners from understanding and responding to each other's needs.
Step 3: Compare the emotional behaviors described: active listening and empathy, open communication, and expressing gratitude are all associated with positive relationship outcomes.
Step 4: Identify that the individual who frequently suppresses emotions and avoids emotional expression is least likely to report happiness, as this behavior undermines intimacy and emotional support.
Step 5: Conclude that emotional suppression negatively impacts marital satisfaction, making that individual the least likely to feel happy in their marriage according to the theories of emotion and research findings.
