According to theories of emotion, which sense of self is generally considered most attractive in social and psychological contexts?
A
A sense of self that frequently changes to fit different social situations
B
A sense of self that is rigid and resistant to any form of change
C
A sense of self that is highly dependent on external validation and approval
D
A sense of self that is authentic and consistent with one's true feelings and values
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'sense of self' in psychology, which refers to how individuals perceive and define themselves, including their beliefs, values, and identity.
Recognize that theories of emotion often emphasize the importance of authenticity, meaning that a sense of self that aligns with one's true feelings and values tends to promote psychological well-being.
Consider the social and psychological contexts where consistency and authenticity in self-presentation foster trust, meaningful relationships, and emotional stability.
Evaluate the options by comparing how each sense of self (changing frequently, rigid, dependent on external validation, authentic and consistent) impacts emotional health and social attractiveness.
Conclude that the most attractive sense of self, according to emotional theories, is the one that is authentic and consistent with one's true feelings and values, as it supports genuine connections and psychological resilience.
