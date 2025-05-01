Which of the following theorists is most closely associated with supporting instinct theory in the study of emotion?
John Watson
William McDougall
Sigmund Freud
William James
Understand that instinct theory in psychology suggests that behaviors, including emotional responses, are driven by innate biological instincts.
Recall the key theorists associated with instinct theory: William McDougall is well-known for his work on instincts, proposing that human behavior is motivated by a set of innate instincts.
Consider the other options: John Watson is linked to behaviorism, focusing on learned behaviors; Sigmund Freud is associated with psychoanalysis and unconscious drives; William James contributed to the James-Lange theory of emotion, which focuses on physiological responses rather than instincts.
Match the theorist to the theory by identifying which one explicitly supported instinct theory in the context of emotions and motivation.
Conclude that William McDougall is the theorist most closely associated with supporting instinct theory in the study of emotion.
