Which of the following statements about anger is true according to major theories of emotion?
A
The Schachter-Singer theory states that anger is purely a result of unconscious processes.
B
According to the facial feedback hypothesis, anger cannot be influenced by facial expressions.
C
According to the James-Lange theory, anger results from the perception of physiological changes in the body.
D
The Cannon-Bard theory suggests that anger is experienced only after the body has calmed down.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the major theories of emotion mentioned: James-Lange theory, Schachter-Singer theory, facial feedback hypothesis, and Cannon-Bard theory.
Step 2: Recall that the James-Lange theory proposes emotions arise from the perception of physiological changes in the body. For example, feeling angry because you notice your heart racing or muscles tensing.
Step 3: Recognize that the Schachter-Singer theory (two-factor theory) states that emotion results from both physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation, not purely unconscious processes.
Step 4: Know that the facial feedback hypothesis suggests that facial expressions can influence emotional experience, meaning anger can be influenced by facial expressions.
Step 5: Remember that the Cannon-Bard theory argues that physiological arousal and emotional experience occur simultaneously, not that anger is experienced only after the body calms down.
