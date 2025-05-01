Which principle underlies cognitive-behavioral therapy in cognitive psychology?
A
Behavior is shaped solely by environmental reinforcement and punishment.
B
Human behavior is determined by genetic predispositions and biological factors alone.
C
Unconscious conflicts from childhood are the primary cause of psychological distress.
D
Thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are interconnected, and changing maladaptive thoughts can lead to changes in emotions and behaviors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core principle of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) by understanding its focus on the relationship between thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
Recognize that CBT is based on the idea that maladaptive or distorted thinking patterns influence emotional responses and behaviors.
Understand that by changing these maladaptive thoughts, individuals can experience changes in their emotions and behaviors, leading to improved psychological well-being.
Contrast this principle with other psychological approaches, such as behaviorism (which focuses solely on environmental reinforcement), biological perspectives (which emphasize genetics and biology), and psychoanalysis (which centers on unconscious conflicts).
Conclude that the underlying principle of CBT is the interconnectedness of thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, and the therapeutic goal is to modify dysfunctional thoughts to bring about positive changes.
