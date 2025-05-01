In cognitive psychology, automatic processing most clearly occurs without which of the following?
A
conscious awareness
B
the involvement of sensory input
C
any influence from prior experience
D
repetition and practice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of automatic processing in cognitive psychology, which refers to mental activities that occur without conscious control or awareness.
Identify the key characteristic of automatic processing, which is that it happens without the need for conscious awareness or deliberate attention.
Evaluate each option by considering whether it aligns with the nature of automatic processing: conscious awareness, involvement of sensory input, influence from prior experience, and repetition and practice.
Recognize that automatic processing typically relies on prior experience and repetition, and often involves sensory input, but crucially occurs without conscious awareness.
Conclude that the defining feature of automatic processing is that it happens without conscious awareness, distinguishing it from controlled processing.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah