Which theorist is best known for pioneering research on latent learning and cognitive maps in cognitive psychology?
A
B.F. Skinner
B
Edward C. Tolman
C
John B. Watson
D
Jean Piaget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: 'latent learning' refers to learning that occurs without any obvious reinforcement and is not immediately demonstrated in behavior, while 'cognitive maps' are mental representations of physical environments.
Recall the major theorists and their contributions: B.F. Skinner is known for operant conditioning, John B. Watson for behaviorism, Jean Piaget for stages of cognitive development, and Edward C. Tolman for research on latent learning and cognitive maps.
Identify which theorist's work aligns with the concepts of latent learning and cognitive maps. Tolman conducted experiments with rats in mazes that demonstrated learning without reinforcement, which led to the idea of cognitive maps.
Match the theorist to the correct concept: since Tolman is associated with latent learning and cognitive maps, he is the best answer to the question.
Confirm that the other options do not primarily focus on latent learning or cognitive maps, reinforcing that Edward C. Tolman is the correct choice.
