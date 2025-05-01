In cognitive psychology, client-centered therapists emphasize the importance of which of the following in the therapeutic process?
A
Providing unconditional positive regard and empathy to facilitate personal growth
B
Analyzing unconscious conflicts through dream interpretation
C
Using reinforcement and punishment to modify behavior
D
Teaching clients to challenge and reframe irrational thoughts
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the core principles of client-centered therapy, which was developed by Carl Rogers. This approach focuses on creating a supportive environment that fosters personal growth.
Step 2: Recognize that client-centered therapists emphasize providing unconditional positive regard, which means accepting and valuing the client without judgment, regardless of what they say or do.
Step 3: Note that empathy is another key component, where the therapist deeply understands and shares the feelings of the client to build a strong therapeutic alliance.
Step 4: Differentiate client-centered therapy from other approaches: psychoanalysis focuses on unconscious conflicts and dream interpretation; behavior therapy uses reinforcement and punishment; cognitive therapy involves challenging and reframing irrational thoughts.
Step 5: Conclude that the hallmark of client-centered therapy is the therapist's provision of unconditional positive regard and empathy to facilitate the client's self-discovery and personal growth.
