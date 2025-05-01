In cognitive psychology, which of the following best defines top-down processing?
A
The tendency to focus on a single stimulus while ignoring others in the environment.
B
The use of prior knowledge, expectations, and experiences to interpret and organize sensory information.
C
The process by which sensory receptors convert physical energy into neural signals.
D
The analysis of sensory input starting with the smallest details and building up to a complete perception.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that top-down processing in cognitive psychology refers to how our brain uses existing knowledge, expectations, and experiences to interpret sensory information.
Step 2: Recognize that this contrasts with bottom-up processing, which starts with raw sensory data and builds up to perception without prior knowledge influencing it.
Step 3: Identify that the key feature of top-down processing is the influence of higher-level cognitive functions on perception, meaning our brain actively interprets sensory input based on what it already knows.
Step 4: Review the provided options and match the definition that emphasizes the use of prior knowledge, expectations, and experiences to organize sensory information.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct choice is the one describing top-down processing as the use of prior knowledge, expectations, and experiences to interpret and organize sensory information.
