In cognitive psychology, which of the following is considered subjective information?
A
The number of correct answers on a memory test
B
The accuracy percentage calculated from test results
C
The reaction time measured in milliseconds during a cognitive task
D
A person's report of their own feelings during an experiment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between objective and subjective information in cognitive psychology. Objective information is measurable and observable by others, while subjective information is based on personal experiences, feelings, or opinions.
Review each option to determine if it is objective or subjective: the number of correct answers, accuracy percentage, and reaction time are all quantifiable and measurable, thus objective.
Recognize that a person's report of their own feelings during an experiment is based on personal experience and internal states, which cannot be directly measured by others, making it subjective information.
Conclude that subjective information in cognitive psychology refers to self-reported data, such as feelings, thoughts, or perceptions, which differ from objective test results or measurements.
Summarize that the correct identification of subjective information involves focusing on data derived from personal reports rather than externally measurable outcomes.
