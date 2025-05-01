Mary Ainsworth developed a sequence of events known as the Strange Situation to measure which aspect of child development?
A
Attachment styles between infants and their caregivers
B
Cognitive development in early childhood
C
Moral reasoning in children
D
Language acquisition in toddlers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: Mary Ainsworth's Strange Situation is a well-known procedure in developmental psychology.
Recall that the Strange Situation is designed to observe how infants respond to separations and reunions with their caregiver, which helps assess the nature of the infant-caregiver relationship.
Understand that this procedure categorizes infants into different attachment styles based on their behavior during the Strange Situation, such as secure, avoidant, resistant, or disorganized attachment.
Recognize that attachment styles reflect the emotional bond and security between infants and their caregivers, which is a crucial aspect of social and emotional development.
Conclude that the Strange Situation specifically measures attachment styles between infants and their caregivers, rather than cognitive development, moral reasoning, or language acquisition.
