Which individual best exemplifies the idea of self-actualization according to Maslow's hierarchy of needs?
A
Someone who seeks approval and belonging from their peer group
B
A person who is motivated mainly by the desire for financial success
C
An individual who is primarily focused on securing food and shelter for survival
D
A person who pursues personal growth and fulfills their creative potential despite having all basic and psychological needs met
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels: physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging, esteem, and self-actualization at the top.
Recognize that self-actualization refers to the realization of a person's potential, self-fulfillment, seeking personal growth, and peak experiences after all basic and psychological needs are satisfied.
Analyze each option by identifying which level of Maslow's hierarchy it corresponds to: basic survival needs (food, shelter), psychological needs (approval, belonging), esteem needs (financial success), or self-actualization (personal growth and creativity).
Determine that the individual who pursues personal growth and fulfills their creative potential despite having all basic and psychological needs met best exemplifies self-actualization.
Conclude that this option aligns with Maslow's concept of self-actualization because it involves striving beyond basic and psychological needs toward achieving one's full potential.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah