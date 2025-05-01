In developmental psychology, which age group is most likely to exhibit regression behaviors, such as reverting to earlier developmental stages, when experiencing illness?
A
Older adults
B
Middle-aged adults
C
Adolescents
D
Infants and toddlers
1
Understand the concept of regression in developmental psychology: regression refers to a defense mechanism where an individual reverts to behaviors typical of an earlier developmental stage, often in response to stress or illness.
Identify the age groups mentioned: older adults, middle-aged adults, adolescents, and infants and toddlers (not listed as an option but mentioned as the correct answer).
Consider developmental characteristics of each group: infants and toddlers are in early stages of development and are more likely to show regression behaviors such as thumb sucking or bedwetting when stressed or ill.
Recognize that older adults, middle-aged adults, and adolescents typically have more developed coping mechanisms and are less likely to exhibit regression to early developmental behaviors in response to illness.
Conclude that infants and toddlers are the age group most likely to exhibit regression behaviors when experiencing illness, as they have less mature emotional regulation and rely more on earlier developmental behaviors for comfort.
