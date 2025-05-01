According to Jean Piaget, children gain the ability to use which of the following during middle childhood?
A
Abstract reasoning
B
Logical operations
C
Egocentric thinking
D
Symbolic play
1
Understand Piaget's stages of cognitive development, focusing on the stage relevant to middle childhood, which is the Concrete Operational Stage (approximately ages 7 to 11).
Recall that during the Concrete Operational Stage, children develop the ability to perform logical operations, meaning they can think logically about concrete events and understand concepts such as conservation, classification, and seriation.
Recognize that abstract reasoning typically emerges later, during the Formal Operational Stage, which begins in adolescence, so it is not characteristic of middle childhood.
Note that egocentric thinking is more typical of the earlier Preoperational Stage (ages 2 to 7), where children have difficulty seeing perspectives other than their own.
Understand that symbolic play is common in the Preoperational Stage and decreases as children enter the Concrete Operational Stage, where logical thinking becomes more prominent.
