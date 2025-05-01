According to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, a schema might be modified into different schemas that:
A
are only used during the sensorimotor stage
B
eliminate the need for assimilation
C
remain unchanged regardless of new experiences
D
allow the child to adapt to new information through the process of accommodation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a schema in Piaget's theory: a schema is a mental framework or pattern that helps individuals organize and interpret information.
Recognize that Piaget proposed two key processes for adapting schemas when encountering new information: assimilation and accommodation.
Assimilation involves integrating new information into existing schemas without changing the schema, while accommodation involves modifying existing schemas or creating new ones to incorporate new information.
Identify that schemas are not fixed; they can be modified through accommodation to better fit new experiences, which is essential for cognitive development.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that schemas are modified to allow the child to adapt to new information through accommodation, rather than remaining unchanged or being limited to a specific stage.
