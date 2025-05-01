One criticism of Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory is that ________.
A
it underestimates the cognitive abilities of young children.
B
it suggests that development is primarily influenced by social interactions.
C
it places too much emphasis on the role of language in cognitive development.
D
it argues that cognitive development continues steadily throughout adulthood.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core idea of Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, which proposes distinct stages of cognitive development in children, emphasizing how thinking evolves in a stepwise manner.
Recognize common criticisms of Piaget's theory, such as whether it accurately reflects children's cognitive abilities at various ages.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to established critiques of Piaget's theory: for example, whether the theory underestimates young children's cognitive skills or overemphasizes social interaction or language.
Recall that one major criticism is that Piaget underestimated the cognitive abilities of young children, as later research showed children can perform certain cognitive tasks earlier than Piaget suggested.
Conclude that the correct criticism is that Piaget's theory underestimates the cognitive abilities of young children, rather than the other options related to social interaction, language, or adult development.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Piaget's Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah