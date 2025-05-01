Which of the following is NOT an example of a conditioned response in classical conditioning?
A cat runs to the kitchen when it hears the can opener after learning it signals food.
A person feels anxious when they hear the sound of a dentist's drill after previous painful experiences.
A dog salivates when it hears a bell that has been repeatedly paired with food.
A child blinks when a puff of air is blown into their eye.
Step 1: Understand the concept of classical conditioning, which involves learning through association. A conditioned response (CR) is a learned reaction to a previously neutral stimulus that has become associated with an unconditioned stimulus (US).
Step 2: Identify the unconditioned stimulus (US) and unconditioned response (UR) in each example. The UR is a natural, automatic reaction to the US, which does not require learning.
Step 3: Recognize that a conditioned response (CR) occurs when a neutral stimulus (now called the conditioned stimulus, CS) is paired repeatedly with the US, eventually triggering the response on its own.
Step 4: Analyze each example to see if the response is learned (conditioned) or natural (unconditioned). For example, a dog salivating to a bell is a classic CR because the bell (CS) was paired with food (US).
Step 5: Note that the child blinking when a puff of air is blown into their eye is a natural reflex (UR) to the puff of air (US), not a conditioned response, because blinking is an automatic, unlearned reaction.
