Which principle underlies cognitive behavioral therapy in cognitive psychology?
A
Thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are interconnected, and changing maladaptive thoughts can lead to changes in emotions and behaviors.
B
Behavior is shaped solely by environmental reinforcement and punishment.
C
Unconscious conflicts from childhood are the primary cause of psychological distress.
D
Human behavior is determined by genetic predispositions and biological factors alone.
Identify the core principle of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) by understanding its focus on the relationship between thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
Recognize that CBT is based on the idea that maladaptive or distorted thoughts influence emotional responses and behaviors, and that by changing these thoughts, one can improve emotional well-being and behavioral outcomes.
Contrast this with other psychological perspectives: behaviorism emphasizes environmental reinforcement and punishment; psychoanalysis focuses on unconscious conflicts; and biological psychology highlights genetic and biological factors.
Understand that CBT integrates cognitive and behavioral approaches, emphasizing the interconnectedness of cognition, emotion, and behavior rather than focusing solely on one aspect.
Conclude that the principle underlying CBT is that thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are interconnected, and modifying maladaptive thoughts can lead to positive changes in emotions and behaviors.
