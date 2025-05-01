Which of the following correctly matches a type of psychotherapy with its primary goal?
A
Behavior therapy: To increase self-actualization by exploring free will
B
Cognitive-behavioral therapy: To change maladaptive thought patterns and behaviors
C
Psychoanalysis: To focus on present-day problem-solving and skill-building
D
Humanistic therapy: To uncover unconscious conflicts through dream analysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the primary goals of each type of psychotherapy mentioned. This involves knowing the core focus and techniques used in behavior therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, psychoanalysis, and humanistic therapy.
Step 2: Identify the goal of behavior therapy, which typically focuses on modifying observable behaviors through conditioning techniques rather than exploring free will or self-actualization.
Step 3: Recognize that cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) aims to change maladaptive thought patterns and behaviors by addressing the connection between thoughts, feelings, and actions.
Step 4: Understand that psychoanalysis primarily seeks to uncover unconscious conflicts, often through techniques like dream analysis, rather than focusing on present-day problem-solving.
Step 5: Know that humanistic therapy emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization, focusing on free will and conscious experiences rather than unconscious conflicts.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Psychological Subfields with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah