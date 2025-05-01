Which of the following best distinguishes intrinsic motivation from extrinsic motivation in the workplace?
A
Intrinsic motivation is only present when employees receive bonuses, while extrinsic motivation occurs when employees enjoy their tasks.
B
Intrinsic motivation and extrinsic motivation both rely solely on external factors like promotions and praise.
C
Intrinsic motivation comes from personal satisfaction or interest in the work itself, while extrinsic motivation is driven by external rewards such as pay or recognition.
D
Intrinsic motivation is unrelated to job performance, whereas extrinsic motivation always leads to higher productivity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation. Intrinsic motivation refers to doing an activity for its inherent satisfaction or interest, while extrinsic motivation involves performing a task to earn external rewards or avoid punishments.
Step 2: Analyze each option by comparing it to these definitions. For example, check if intrinsic motivation is described as coming from internal satisfaction or external rewards.
Step 3: Identify any incorrect statements, such as intrinsic motivation being linked only to bonuses (which are external) or extrinsic motivation being solely about enjoying tasks (which is internal).
Step 4: Recognize that the correct distinction is that intrinsic motivation arises from personal satisfaction or interest in the work itself, whereas extrinsic motivation is driven by external rewards like pay or recognition.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer aligns with these concepts and discard options that misrepresent the nature of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation.
