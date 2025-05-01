Which of the following is true regarding the comparison of psychologists with psychiatrists?
A
Psychiatrists focus exclusively on research, while psychologists only provide therapy.
B
Both psychologists and psychiatrists primarily use medication as their main form of treatment.
C
Psychologists are required to attend medical school, whereas psychiatrists are not.
D
Psychiatrists are medical doctors who can prescribe medication, while psychologists typically cannot.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the educational and professional background of both psychologists and psychiatrists. Psychiatrists attend medical school and are licensed medical doctors, whereas psychologists typically hold a doctoral degree in psychology (PhD or PsyD) but are not medical doctors.
Recognize the primary roles and treatment methods used by each profession. Psychiatrists can prescribe medication and often focus on the biological aspects of mental health, while psychologists primarily use psychotherapy and behavioral interventions.
Identify the misconception in the options: Psychologists do not attend medical school, and psychiatrists do not focus exclusively on research; both can be involved in research, but their training and treatment approaches differ.
Note that medication is primarily prescribed by psychiatrists, not psychologists, which contradicts the statement that both primarily use medication as treatment.
Conclude that the true statement is that psychiatrists are medical doctors who can prescribe medication, while psychologists typically cannot, highlighting the key distinction between the two professions.
