Which of the following is the primary reason psychologists study why we listen in the context of the subfields of psychology?
A
To determine the best musical genres for relaxation
B
To understand how attention, perception, and communication processes function in human behavior
C
To identify the most effective hearing aids for elderly populations
D
To measure the speed of sound in different environments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the main focus of the question, which is understanding why psychologists study the act of listening within the various subfields of psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology primarily aims to understand mental processes and behavior, including how people attend to, perceive, and communicate information.
Step 3: Consider the options and evaluate which aligns best with psychological goals: studying attention, perception, and communication processes is central to understanding human behavior.
Step 4: Understand that other options, such as determining musical genres for relaxation or measuring physical properties like the speed of sound, fall outside the core psychological focus or belong more to other disciplines.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary reason psychologists study listening is to understand the cognitive and communicative processes involved in human behavior.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Psychological Subfields with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah