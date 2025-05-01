In the context of theories of cognitive development, unlike Vygotsky, Piaget believed that cognitive development is primarily driven by individual exploration and interaction with the environment rather than by which of the following?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Operant reinforcement
C
Genetic inheritance alone
D
Social interaction and cultural tools
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core difference between Piaget's and Vygotsky's theories of cognitive development. Piaget emphasized individual exploration and interaction with the environment as the main drivers of cognitive growth.
Recognize that Vygotsky highlighted the importance of social interaction and cultural tools in cognitive development, suggesting that learning is fundamentally a social process.
Identify the key phrase in the question: Piaget believed cognitive development is driven by individual exploration rather than by a specific factor.
Evaluate the options given: classical conditioning, operant reinforcement, genetic inheritance alone, and social interaction and cultural tools. Consider which of these Piaget did NOT emphasize as the primary driver.
Conclude that, unlike Vygotsky, Piaget did not see social interaction and cultural tools as the primary drivers of cognitive development, which aligns with the correct answer.
