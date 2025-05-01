Which of the following statements is most accurate with regard to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory?
A
Children's thinking abilities are fully developed by the age of three.
B
Children actively construct knowledge as they progress through a series of qualitatively different stages.
C
Learning is primarily the result of reinforcement and punishment.
D
Cognitive development is a continuous process without distinct stages.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core idea of Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, which emphasizes how children actively construct knowledge rather than passively receive it.
Step 2: Recognize that Piaget proposed cognitive development occurs through a series of distinct, qualitatively different stages, each characterized by unique ways of thinking.
Step 3: Note that Piaget's theory does not support the idea that children's thinking abilities are fully developed by age three; instead, development continues through multiple stages beyond early childhood.
Step 4: Differentiate Piaget's theory from behaviorist views, which focus on learning through reinforcement and punishment, as Piaget emphasizes internal cognitive processes.
Step 5: Understand that Piaget viewed cognitive development as stage-like (discontinuous), not as a smooth, continuous process.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Piaget's Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah