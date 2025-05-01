During adolescence, most individuals achieve Jean Piaget's _____ stage of cognitive development.
A
preoperational
B
sensorimotor
C
formal operational
D
concrete operational
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: Jean Piaget's stages of cognitive development.
Recall the sequence of Piaget's stages: sensorimotor, preoperational, concrete operational, and formal operational.
Understand the typical age ranges for each stage: sensorimotor (birth to ~2 years), preoperational (~2 to 7 years), concrete operational (~7 to 11 years), and formal operational (beginning around 12 years and onward).
Recognize that adolescence generally begins around age 12, which corresponds to the formal operational stage where individuals develop abstract and hypothetical thinking.
Conclude that during adolescence, most individuals reach the formal operational stage of cognitive development.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Piaget's Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah