Which of the following is a significant observation made by Neugarten about social clocks in developmental psychology?
A
Social clocks are determined solely by biological factors and have little impact on psychological development.
B
Social clocks influence individuals' perceptions of whether they are on time or off time in achieving life milestones.
C
Neugarten argued that social clocks are irrelevant to adult development.
D
Social clocks refer to the internal circadian rhythms that regulate sleep and wake cycles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'social clocks' in developmental psychology, which refers to the culturally preferred timing of major life events such as marriage, parenthood, and career milestones.
Recognize that Neugarten's significant observation was about how social clocks influence individuals' perceptions of their own life progress, specifically whether they feel 'on time' or 'off time' compared to societal expectations.
Note that social clocks are not determined solely by biological factors; instead, they are shaped by social and cultural norms that impact psychological development.
Acknowledge that Neugarten did not argue that social clocks are irrelevant; rather, she emphasized their importance in understanding adult development and individual differences in life course experiences.
Distinguish social clocks from biological rhythms like circadian cycles, which regulate sleep and wake patterns, as these are separate concepts.
