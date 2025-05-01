Which one of the following is the best example of punishment as behaviorists define it?
A
A dog is given a treat after sitting on command, making it more likely to sit when asked.
B
A teenager is allowed to go out with friends after cleaning their room, increasing room cleaning behavior.
C
A child touches a hot stove and feels pain, making them less likely to touch it again.
D
A student receives praise for completing homework, increasing the likelihood of doing homework in the future.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of punishment in behaviorism. Punishment is a consequence that decreases the likelihood of a behavior occurring again in the future.
Step 2: Identify whether the consequence following the behavior is intended to increase or decrease the behavior. Reinforcement increases behavior, while punishment decreases behavior.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if the consequence decreases the behavior. For example, receiving a treat or praise increases behavior, so these are examples of reinforcement, not punishment.
Step 4: Look for the option where the consequence is unpleasant or aversive and leads to a decrease in the behavior. Feeling pain after touching a hot stove is an aversive consequence that reduces the likelihood of touching the stove again.
Step 5: Conclude that the best example of punishment is the one where an unpleasant consequence follows a behavior and reduces its future occurrence, which matches the child touching the hot stove and feeling pain.
