Which of the following behaviors is an example of a behavior chain?
A
A dog sits when given a treat
B
A student claps their hands when the teacher says 'good job'
C
A child washes their hands by turning on the faucet, applying soap, scrubbing, rinsing, and drying in sequence
D
A person yawns after seeing someone else yawn
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a behavior chain: it is a sequence of individual behaviors that are linked together, where each behavior acts as a cue for the next one, ultimately leading to a final outcome.
Analyze each option to see if it involves multiple behaviors performed in a specific order, rather than a single isolated behavior.
Option 1 (dog sits when given a treat) is a single behavior triggered by a stimulus, not a chain.
Option 2 (student claps hands when teacher says 'good job') is also a single behavior in response to a cue, not a chain.
Option 3 (child washes hands by turning on faucet, applying soap, scrubbing, rinsing, and drying) clearly involves multiple behaviors performed in a specific sequence, which fits the definition of a behavior chain.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah