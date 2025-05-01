In the context of theories of emotion, meaningfulness is associated with intrinsic motivation rather than extrinsic motivation. Which of the following best completes the statement: meaningfulness is associated with _____ rather than _____?
A
external rewards; internal satisfaction
B
intrinsic motivation; extrinsic motivation
C
physiological arousal; cognitive appraisal
D
behavioral responses; emotional experiences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: 'meaningfulness' refers to the sense of purpose or value one finds in an activity, which is closely linked to intrinsic motivation—doing something for internal satisfaction rather than external rewards.
Recall the definitions of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation: intrinsic motivation involves engaging in behavior because it is inherently interesting or enjoyable, while extrinsic motivation involves performing an activity to earn a reward or avoid punishment.
Analyze the statement: meaningfulness is associated with _____ rather than _____. Since meaningfulness relates to internal satisfaction, it aligns with intrinsic motivation rather than extrinsic motivation.
Evaluate the answer choices by matching them to the concepts of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation, focusing on which pair correctly contrasts internal satisfaction with external rewards.
Select the option that best completes the statement by emphasizing the connection between meaningfulness and intrinsic motivation, distinguishing it clearly from extrinsic motivation.
